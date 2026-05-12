Two-bedroom home sells in Oswego for $325,000

The single-family house located at 512 Truman Drive in Oswego was sold on May 1, for $325,000, or $217 per square foot.

The house, built in 2003, has an interior space of 1,501 square feet. This two-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 155 Eisenhower Drive, in August 2025, a 2,379-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,378-square-foot single-family home at 570 Truman Drive, sold in October 2025, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2024, a 1,792-square-foot single-family home at 230 Presidential Boulevard sold for $359,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.