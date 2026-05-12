St. Charles: Single-family home goes for $549,000

A 2,426-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1993, has changed hands.

The home at 1506 Division Street in St. Charles was sold on May 4 for $549,000, or $226 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 10,222 square feet.

Other homes in St. Charles that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In November 2025, a 1,536-square-foot single-family house at 9 Temple Garden Court sold for $403,000, a price per square foot of $262. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1829 Via Veneto Street, in July 2025, a 2,339-square-foot single-family home was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,672-square-foot single-family home at 18 Temple Garden Court, sold in March 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $224.