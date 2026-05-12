Single-family home sells in Joliet for $400,000

A single-family home located at 1306 Riverhaven Trail in Joliet changed ownership on April 28.

The 2,563-square-foot home, built in 2006, was sold for $400,000, or $156 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to a mixed parking solution. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,960 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently changed hands nearby:

· In September 2025, a 1,932-square-foot single-family house at 1214 Riverhaven Trail sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $202.

· At 1208 Raintree Court, in March, a 1,329-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $263. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 6006 Winterhaven Drive, sold in February, for $420,000.