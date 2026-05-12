Single-family home sells in Channahon for $645,000

The single-family residence located at 26526 South Justin Drive in Channahon was sold on April 29. The purchase price was $645,000.

The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Channahon that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 26450 South Settlers Drive, in June 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $480,000.

· A single-family residence at 26529 South Old Kerry Grove, sold in December 2024, for $465,000.

· In February, a single-family residence at 26340 South Settlers Drive sold for $566,500.