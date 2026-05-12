Single-family home sells for $354,000 in Joliet

A 1,944-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The house at 6822 Hadrian Drive in Joliet was sold on April 28 for $354,000, or $182 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,174 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· At 1302 Gilray Drive, in June 2025, a 2,018-square-foot single-family home was sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 1310 Gilray Drive, sold in March, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $207.

· In January 2025, a 1,944-square-foot single-family residence at 1317 Benham Drive sold for $297,000, a price per square foot of $153. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.