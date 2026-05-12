Single-family home in Orland Park goes for $440,000

A 1,303-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1976, has changed hands.

The home at 8842 Briarwood Lane in Orland Park was sold on May 1 for $440,000, or $338 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 12,007 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been sold nearby:

· At 13402 Westgate Court, Unit 1, in February 2025, a 1,962-square-foot single-family house was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $212. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,145-square-foot single-family home at 13523 Inverness Drive, sold in July 2025, for $444,500, a price per square foot of $207. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,528-square-foot single-family residence at 13335 Firestone Drive sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.