Single-family home in Bolingbrook goes for $516,000

The single-family home located at 13 Callery Court in Bolingbrook was sold on April 28, for $516,000, or $243 per square foot.

The home, built in 1995, has an interior space of 2,122 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property sits on a 9,811-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Bolingbrook that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,896-square-foot single-family house at 1226 Chanticleer Avenue, sold in November 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $237. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 330 Aristocrat Drive, in May 2025, a 1,743-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 2,156-square-foot single-family home at 3 Redspire Court sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.