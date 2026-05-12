Sale closed in Batavia: $600,000 for a single-family home

A 2,462-square-foot single-family house, built in 1997, has changed hands.

The house at 202 Mill Street in Batavia was sold on May 4 for $600,000, or $244 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 11,725 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 103 Richter Road, in March, a 1,242-square-foot single-family home was sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $358. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,644-square-foot single-family residence at 1623 Richter Drive, sold in December 2024, for $388,000, a price per square foot of $236.

· In July 2025, a 1,376-square-foot single-family house at 1517 Charleston Street sold for $405,500, a price per square foot of $295.