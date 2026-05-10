What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County, reported in the week of April 27?

A single-family home in Bolingbrook that sold for $1.19 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County during the past week.

In total, 152 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $369,493. The average price per square foot was $209.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.19 million, single-family home at 1887 Snead Street

The single-family home at 1887 Snead Street in Bolingbrook has new owners. The price was $1,185,000. The house was built in 2010 and has a living area of 3,989 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $297. The deal was finalized on April 17.

2. $950,000, six-bedroom home at 16143 Creekwood Court

A 4,778-square-foot single-family house at 16143 Creekwood Court in Homer Glen has been sold. The total purchase price was $950,000, $199 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 13.

3. $861,000, single-family home at 22545 South Spencer Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 22545 South Spencer Road in New Lenox has been finalized. The price was $861,000. The transaction was completed on April 17.

4. $845,000, single-family home at 20643 Michigan Island Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 20643 Michigan Island Court in Frankfort. The price was $845,000. The transaction was completed on April 13.

5. $810,808, four-bedroom home at 12752 Berkshire Drive

The single-family residence at 12752 Berkshire Drive in Mokena has been sold. The total purchase price was $810,808. The house was built in 2007. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 16.

6. $745,000, single-family home at 12165 West Castle Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 12165 West Castle Drive in Mokena. The price was $745,000. The deal was finalized on April 13.

7. $670,000, single-family home at 25230 South Tuscany Drive E

The sale of the single-family house at 25230 South Tuscany Drive E in Monee has been finalized. The price was $670,000. The house was built in 2006. The deal was finalized on April 14.

8. $647,500, single-family home at 8607 Glenshire Street

The single-family home at 8607 Glenshire Street in Tinley Park has new owners. The price was $647,500. The home was built in 1998 and has a living area of 3,967 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $163. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 15.

9. $635,000, single-family home at 13335 West Choctaw Trail

A 2,365-square-foot single-family residence at 13335 West Choctaw Trail in Homer Glen has been sold. The total purchase price was $635,000, $268 per square foot. The home was built in 1992. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on April 16.

10. $635,000, four-bedroom house at 22648 Maddeline Lane

A 2,910-square-foot single-family residence at 22648 Maddeline Lane in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $635,000, $218 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 16.