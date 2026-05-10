What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in La Salle County, April 27-May 3?

A single-family home in Ottawa that sold for $559,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County during the past week.

In total, 38 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $179,987. The average price per square foot was $122.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $559,000, single-family home at 2658 East 1559th Road

A 2,710-square-foot single-family residence at 2658 East 1559th Road in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $559,000, $206 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The deal was finalized on April 16.

2. $500,000, single-family home at 208 Leeward Way

The sale of the single-family residence at 208 Leeward Way in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $500,000. The house living area totals 1,328 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $377. The deal was closed on April 10.

3. $500,000, single-family home at 324 Florence Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 324 Florence Drive in Utica. The price was $500,000. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 3,778 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $132. The transaction was completed on April 16.

4. $410,000, single-family home at 1689 Hilda Drive

A 1,693-square-foot single-family residence at 1689 Hilda Drive in Sandwich has been sold. The total purchase price was $410,000, $242 per square foot. The home was built in 1997. The deal was closed on April 17.

5. $370,000, single-family home at 314 Congress Street

The single-family residence at 314 Congress Street in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 1901 and has a living area of 2,653 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $139. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 17.

6. $345,000, single-family home at 1816 Doris Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1816 Doris Road in Sandwich. The price was $345,000. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 1,422 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $243. The deal was finalized on April 14.

7. $325,000, single-family home at 3078 East 10th Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 3078 East 10th Road in Utica has been finalized. The price was $325,000. The home was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,488 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $218. The deal was closed on April 15.

8. $262,500, single-family home at 692 Prairie Street

The single-family residence at 692 Prairie Street in Marseilles has new owners. The price was $262,500. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,560 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $168. The deal was finalized on April 13.

9. $232,000, single-family home at 298 Sunset Boulevard

A 1,283-square-foot single-family residence at 298 Sunset Boulevard in Oglesby has been sold. The total purchase price was $232,000, $181 per square foot. The house was built in 2016. The transaction was completed on April 13.

10. $206,000, single-family home at 927 Clark Street

A 1,464-square-foot single-family residence at 927 Clark Street in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $206,000, $141 per square foot. The home was built in 1959. The transaction was completed on April 16.