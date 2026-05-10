What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in DeKalb County, reported in the week of April 27?

A single-family home in Kingston that sold for $725,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County during the past week.

In the past week, a total of 42 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $277,512, or $209 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $725,000, single-family home at 35659 Scrivins Road

A sale has been finalized for the property at 35659 Scrivins Road in Kingston. The price was $725,000. The transaction was completed on April 10.

2. $592,500, single-family home at 13570 Base Line Road

The sale of the single-family house at 13570 Base Line Road in Kingston has been finalized. The price was $592,500. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 3,468 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $171. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 8.

3. $555,500, single-family home at 295 Larking Avenue

A 4,300-square-foot single-family residence at 295 Larking Avenue in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $555,500, $129 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 15.

4. $426,000, residential home at 1242 Bristol Drive W

A 1,424-square-foot residential property at 1242 Bristol Drive W in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $426,000, $299 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The home features one bedroom and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 14.

5. $412,000, residential home at 2715 Greenwood Acres Drive

The residential property at 2715 Greenwood Acres Drive in DeKalb has new owners. The price was $412,000. The transaction was completed on April 14.

6. $405,000, single-family home at 1524 John Street

The single-family home at 1524 John Street in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $405,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,108 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $366. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 10.

7. $404,000, single-family home at 1102 Oxford Circle

A 1,790-square-foot single-family home at 1102 Oxford Circle in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $404,000, $226 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 9.

8. $375,000, four-bedroom home at 1311 Janet Street

A 1,487-square-foot single-family residence at 1311 Janet Street in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $375,000, $252 per square foot. The house was built in 1988. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 14.

9. $350,500, single-family home at 1550 Fairside Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1550 Fairside Drive in Sandwich. The price was $350,500. The deal was closed on April 9.

10. $335,500, five-bedroom home at 245 North Elm Street

The sale of the single-family home at 245 North Elm Street in Waterman has been finalized. The price was $335,500. The house was built in 1902. The home features five bedrooms. The deal was finalized on April 13.