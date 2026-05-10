What are the 8 most expensive homes that sold in Grundy County, April 27 to May 3?

A single-family home in Minooka that sold for $405,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County over the past week.

During the past week, a total of eight residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $297,006. The average price per square foot was $203.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $405,000, single-family home at 1509 Donegal Drive

A 2,337-square-foot single-family residence at 1509 Donegal Drive in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $405,000, $173 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The transaction was completed on April 17.

2. $356,000, single-family home at 1605 Schubert Drive, Unit 1607

A 2,128-square-foot single-family residence at 1605 Schubert Drive, Unit 1607 in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $356,000, $167 per square foot. The home was built in 1995. The deal was closed on April 20.

3. $352,000, single-family home at 145 South Primrose Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 145 South Primrose Drive in Coal City. The price was $352,000. The house was built in 2012 and the living area totals 1,253 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $281. The deal was finalized on April 20.

4. $341,650, single-family home at 830 South Buffalo Road

The single-family residence at 830 South Buffalo Road in Verona has new owners. The price was $341,650. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,102 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $310. The deal was closed on April 21.

5. $272,500, residential home at 2409 Parklake Drive

The sale of the residential property at 2409 Parklake Drive in Morris has been finalized. The price was $272,500. The home was built in 1980 and has a living area of 1,432 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The transaction was completed on April 17.

6. $264,900, residential home at 1101 Burns Lane

A 1,446-square-foot residential property at 1101 Burns Lane in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $264,900, $183 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The deal was finalized on April 20.

7. $195,000, single-family home at 655 Chestnut Ridge

The sale of the single-family residence at 655 Chestnut Ridge in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $195,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,258 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $155. The transaction was completed on April 21.

8. $189,000, single-family home at 530 East Main Street

A 1,118-square-foot single-family residence at 530 East Main Street in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $189,000, $169 per square foot. The home was built in 1900. The deal was finalized on April 17.