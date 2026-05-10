Top 9 most expensive homes sold in Lee County / Whiteside, reported April 27-May 3

A single-family home in Sterling that sold for $360,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside over the past week.

The county saw a total of 24 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $164,132. The average price per square foot was $104.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $360,000, single-family home at 3555 14th Avenue

A 2,408-square-foot single-family home at 3555 14th Avenue in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $360,000, $150 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The home features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on April 8.

2. $292,000, single-family home at 593 Penrose Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 593 Penrose Road in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $292,000. The home was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,764 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The deal was closed on April 10.

3. $250,000, single-family home at 24200 Hillcrest Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 24200 Hillcrest Drive in Sterling. The price was $250,000. The deal was closed on April 9.

4. $245,000, single-family home at 506 North 1st Street

The single-family residence at 506 North 1st Street in Ashton has new owners. The price was $245,000. The house was built in 1947 and has a living area of 2,018 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $121. The deal was finalized on April 9.

5. $236,000, single-family home at 2513 Woods Street

The single-family residence at 2513 Woods Street in West Brooklyn has new owners. The price was $236,000. The house was built in 1880 and has a living area of 1,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $124. The transaction was completed on April 8.

6. $235,000, single-family home at 406 Circle Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 406 Circle Drive in Rock Falls. The price was $235,000. The deal was finalized on April 8.

7. $225,000, single-family home at 306 Dewey Street

A 1,752-square-foot single-family residence at 306 Dewey Street in Steward has been sold. The total purchase price was $225,000, $128 per square foot. The home was built in 1891. The deal was closed on April 10.

8. $195,000, single-family home at 3818 Stacie Lane

The single-family home at 3818 Stacie Lane in Rock Falls has been sold. The total purchase price was $195,000. The transaction was completed on April 8.

9. $190,000, single-family home at 1504 Flock Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 1504 Flock Avenue in Rock Falls has been finalized. The price was $190,000. The deal was finalized on April 9.