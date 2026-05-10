Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kankakee County, reported in the week of April 27

A single-family home in Bourbonnais that sold for $742,500 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County during the past week.

In total, 22 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $220,750. The average price per square foot was $132.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $742,500, single-family home at 2190 West 3100n Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 2190 West 3100n Road in Bourbonnais has been finalized. The price was $742,500. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 5,605 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $132. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 17.

2. $489,000, single-family home at 549 Louise Drive

The single-family residence at 549 Louise Drive in Manteno has been sold. The total purchase price was $489,000. The deal was finalized on April 13.

3. $360,000, single-family home at 376 Eagles Landing Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 376 Eagles Landing Drive in Manteno. The price was $360,000. The deal was closed on April 13.

4. $350,000, single-family home at 4866 North 12000w Road

The single-family residence at 4866 North 12000w Road in Wilmington has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000. The transaction was completed on April 14.

5. $345,000, single-family home at 2218 Monarch Street

The single-family residence at 2218 Monarch Street in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $345,000. The deal was finalized on April 17.

6. $255,000, residential home at 224 North La Salle Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 224 North La Salle Avenue in Bradley. The price was $255,000. The deal was closed on April 16.

7. $245,000, single-family home at 498 South Curtis Avenue

The single-family residence at 498 South Curtis Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $245,000. The deal was closed on April 17.

8. $233,000, single-family home at 286 East 5000s Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 286 East 5000s Road in Chebanse has been finalized. The price was $233,000. The transaction was completed on April 14.

9. $210,000, single-family home at 395 North Wabash Avenue

The single-family residence at 395 North Wabash Avenue in Bradley has been sold. The total purchase price was $210,000. The deal was finalized on April 17.

10. $209,000, single-family home at 7302 East 3500s Road

The single-family residence at 7302 East 3500s Road in Saint Anne has new owners. The price was $209,000. The deal was closed on April 15.