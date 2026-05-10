Residential home sells for $420,000 in Crystal Lake

A residential property located at 765 Village Road in Crystal Lake changed owners on April 23.

The 1,747-square-foot house, built in 1992, was sold for $420,000, or $240 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,435 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently changed hands:

· In April, a residential property at 1765 Somerfield Lane sold for $412,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1656 Warrington Lane, in April, a 1,939-square-foot residential property was sold for $418,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A residential property at 1703 Cunningham Lane, sold in April, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.