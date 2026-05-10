How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in McHenry County, April 27-May 3?

A residential home in the Village of Lakewood that sold for $710,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 67 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $396,269. The average price per square foot was $199.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $710,000, residential home at 7215 Inverway Drive

A 3,967-square-foot residential property at 7215 Inverway Drive in the Village of Lakewood has been sold. The total purchase price was $710,000, $179 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The deal was finalized on April 13.

2. $693,000, four-bedroom house at 3276 Cornflower Way

The sale of the single-family house at 3276 Cornflower Way in Spring Grove has been finalized. The price was $693,000. The house was built in 2023 and has a living area of 3,309 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $209. The home features four bedrooms. The transaction was completed on April 14.

3. $650,000, residential home at 1123 Village Road

The residential property at 1123 Village Road in Crystal Lake has new owners. The price was $650,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 4,309 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $151. The deal was closed on April 14.

4. $647,000, property at 9705 Diekman Road

The property at 9705 Diekman Road in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $647,000. The transaction was completed on April 15.

5. $645,000, residential home at 815 Bay Road

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 815 Bay Road in McHenry. The price was $645,000. The house was built in 1964 and the living area totals 2,194 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $294. The deal was finalized on April 17.

6. $623,000, residential home at 726 Barberry Trail

A 5,299-square-foot residential property at 726 Barberry Trail in Fox River Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $623,000, $118 per square foot. The house was built in 1996. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 13.

7. $595,000, residential home at 1214 Buckeye Circle

The residential property at 1214 Buckeye Circle in Crystal Lake has new owners. The price was $595,000. The deal was closed on April 14.

8. $588,000, residential home at 2312 Dakota Ridge

The sale of the residential property at 2312 Dakota Ridge in Johnsburg has been finalized. The price was $588,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,244 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $181. The transaction was completed on April 17.

9. $580,000, residential home at 9711 Aberdeen Lane

A 3,837-square-foot residential property at 9711 Aberdeen Lane in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $151 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The deal was finalized on April 16.

10. $575,000, residential home at 612 North Rose Farm Road

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 612 North Rose Farm Road in Woodstock. The price was $575,000. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 4,171 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $138. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 15.