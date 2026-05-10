How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Kane County, reported in the week of April 27?

A single-family home in Geneva that sold for $2.52 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County during the past week.

In total, 124 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $414,142. The average price per square foot was $225.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $2.52 million, single-family home at 615 Easton Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 615 Easton Avenue in Geneva. The price was $2.52 million. The house was built in 1972 and the living area totals 5,762 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $436. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 17.

2. $1.16 million, two-bedroom house at 629 Peck Road

The single-family home at 629 Peck Road in Geneva has new owners. The price was $1,155,000. The house was built in 1953 and has a living area of 2,252 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $513. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 17.

3. $1.08 million, five-bedroom house at 691 Reserve Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 691 Reserve Court in South Elgin has been finalized. The price was $1,075,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 4,517 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $238. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 20.

4. $940,000, single-family home at 2491 Stony Lane

The single-family house at 2491 Stony Lane in South Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $940,000. The transaction was completed on April 23.

5. $940,000, single-family home at 763 Twin Elms Lane

A 4,340-square-foot single-family home at 763 Twin Elms Lane in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $940,000, $217 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was finalized on April 23.

6. $900,000, five-bedroom home at 41W263 Campton Trail Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 41W263 Campton Trail Road in Saint Charles has been finalized. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,412 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $264. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 16.

7. $875,000, single-family home at 369 Fritz Lane

The single-family residence at 369 Fritz Lane in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $875,000. The deal was closed on April 16.

8. $830,000, single-family home at 730 Persimmon Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 730 Persimmon Drive in Saint Charles. The price was $830,000. The house was built in 1984 and the living area totals 3,227 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $257. The house features four bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on April 16.

9. $747,500, single-family home at 1816 Burnell Court

The single-family house at 1816 Burnell Court in Batavia has new owners. The price was $747,500. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 3,141 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $238. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was finalized on April 16.

10. $725,500, four-bedroom house at 527 Ridgelawn Trail

A 3,064-square-foot single-family house at 527 Ridgelawn Trail in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $725,500, $237 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 21.