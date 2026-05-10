How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in DuPage / Cook County, reported April 27 to May 3?

A single-family home in Winnetka that sold for $5.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County during the past week.

In total, 748 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $491,568. The average price per square foot was $261.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $5.6 million, six-bedroom house at 674 Hill Road

The sale of the single-family house at 674 Hill Road in Winnetka has been finalized. The price was $5,600,000. The home was built in 1916 and has a living area of 9,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $622. The house features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 20.

2. $4.13 million, condominium at 14 West Superior Street, Unit 5701

The condominium at 14 West Superior Street, Unit 5701 in Chicago has new owners. The price was $4,125,000. The condo was built in 2022 and has a living area of 3,705 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,113. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 20.

3. $3.75 million, single-family home at 145 Woodley Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 145 Woodley Road in Winnetka. The price was $3.75 million. The house was built in 1957 and the living area totals 7,548 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $497. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 17.

4. $3.7 million, five-bedroom house at 1036 Elm Ridge Drive

A 3,465-square-foot single-family residence at 1036 Elm Ridge Drive in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,700,000, $1,068 per square foot. The home was built in 2026. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 22.

5. $3.3 million, five-bedroom home at 1070 Fisher Lane

A 4,854-square-foot single-family home at 1070 Fisher Lane in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,300,000, $680 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 20.

6. $2.62 million, single-family home at 2122 Middlefork Road

A 6,000-square-foot single-family house at 2122 Middlefork Road in Northfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,617,000, $436 per square foot. The house was built in 1945. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 20.

7. $2.44 million, single-family home at 1039 West Altgeld Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1039 West Altgeld Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $2,435,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,916 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $835. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 20.

8. $2.37 million, townhouse at 1304 North Ritchie Court

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 1304 North Ritchie Court in Chicago. The price was $2.37 million. The house was built in 1883 and the living area totals 3,009 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $786. The house features six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 17.

9. $2.2 million, single-family home at 411 West Jefferson Avenue

A 4,969-square-foot single-family residence at 411 West Jefferson Avenue in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,199,000, $443 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The house features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 13.

10. $2.18 million, five-bedroom home at 3705 North Magnolia Avenue

The single-family home at 3705 North Magnolia Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $2,175,000. The home was built in 1906 and has a living area of 2,934 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $741. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 21.