How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Kendall County, April 27 to May 3?

A single-family home in Oswego that sold for $730,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County in the past week.

The county saw a total of 39 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $368,436. The average price per square foot was $198.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $730,000, four-bedroom home at 5500 Half Hollow Court

A 4,239-square-foot single-family residence at 5500 Half Hollow Court in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $730,000, $172 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 21.

2. $620,000, residential home at 11071 Crimmin Road

The residential property at 11071 Crimmin Road in Newark has new owners. The price was $620,000. The house was built in 1916 and has a living area of 2,531 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $245. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 20.

3. $561,000, three-bedroom house at 19 Shagbark Lane

A 2,184-square-foot single-family house at 19 Shagbark Lane in Millbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $561,000, $257 per square foot. The home was built in 1993. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 21.

4. $543,500, single-family home at 121 Preakness Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 121 Preakness Drive in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $543,500. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,689 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $147. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 22.

5. $515,000, four-bedroom home at 149 Willowwood Drive N

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 149 Willowwood Drive N in Oswego. The price was $515,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,812 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $183. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 13.

6. $500,000, residential home at 17710 Lions Road

The sale of the residential property at 17710 Lions Road in Sandwich has been finalized. The price was $500,000. The transaction was completed on April 16.

7. $475,000, single-family home at 2033 Wild Indigo Lane

A 2,797-square-foot single-family residence at 2033 Wild Indigo Lane in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $475,000, $170 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 17.

8. $475,000, two-bedroom home at 515 West Fox Road

The single-family house at 515 West Fox Road in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $475,000. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 2,951 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $161. The home features two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 20.

9. $450,000, single-family home at 951 Canyon Trail Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 951 Canyon Trail Court in Yorkville. The price was $450,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 2,773 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 20.

10. $430,000, four-bedroom house at 2622 Seeley Street

A 2,112-square-foot single-family home at 2622 Seeley Street in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $430,000, $204 per square foot. The house was built in 2024. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 20.