Elmhurst: Single-family home goes for $1.69 million

A 1,740-square-foot single-family house, built in 1956, has changed hands.

The home at 722 South Berkley Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on April 15 for $1.69 million, or $968 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been sold:

· In March, a single-family residence at 762 South Saylor Avenue sold for $1.48 million, a price per square foot of $413. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 548 South Fairview Avenue, sold in April, for $1.74 million, a price per square foot of $503.

· At 637 South Prospect Avenue, in March, a 2,164-square-foot single-family house was sold for $995,000, a price per square foot of $460.