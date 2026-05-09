Will County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of April 27

A condominium in Mokena that sold for $370,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $369,493, or $130 per square foot. A total of 152 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,828 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $370,000, condominium at 10517 Thornham Lane

The sale of the condominium at 10517 Thornham Lane in Mokena has been finalized. The price was $370,000. The condo was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 14.

2. $375,000, single-family home at 6851 West Steger Road

The single-family house at 6851 West Steger Road in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $375,000. The home was built in 1982 and has a living area of 3,196 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $117. The transaction was completed on April 16.

3. $379,000, three-bedroom house at 7913 West Wheatfield Drive

A 2,229-square-foot single-family home at 7913 West Wheatfield Drive in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $379,000, $170 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 14.

4. $379,900, single-family home at 2010 Primrose Drive

A 1,982-square-foot single-family residence at 2010 Primrose Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $379,900, $192 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 14.

5. $380,000, four-bedroom home at 425 Cottonwood Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 425 Cottonwood Road in Frankfort. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 1969 and the living area totals 1,848 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 17.

6. $382,500, single-family home at 26113 Oakcrest Lane

A 3,393-square-foot single-family house at 26113 Oakcrest Lane in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $382,500, $113 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The transaction was completed on April 16.

7. $384,259, three-bedroom house at 24946 Cashel Bay Road

The single-family residence at 24946 Cashel Bay Road in Manhattan has new owners. The price was $384,259. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,407 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $160. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 17.

8. $385,000, single-family home at 1005 Flagstaff Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 1005 Flagstaff Lane in Joliet has been finalized. The price was $385,000. The transaction was completed on April 17.

9. $389,900, three-bedroom home at 20010 South Pine Hill Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 20010 South Pine Hill Road in Frankfort. The price was $389,900. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 1,729 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 17.

10. $400,000, four-bedroom house at 1000 South Raven Road

A 2,184-square-foot single-family home at 1000 South Raven Road in Shorewood has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $183 per square foot. The house was built in 1977. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 16.