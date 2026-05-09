Week of April 27: Best residential property deals in Kendall County

A single-family home in Plano that sold for $290,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County over the last week was $368,436, or $172 per square foot. A total of 39 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,913 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $290,000, single-family home at 514 East Park Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 514 East Park Street in Plano. The price was $290,000. The house was built in 1958 and the living area totals 2,112 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $137. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 17.

2. $292,000, single-family home at 2205 Pembridge Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 2205 Pembridge Lane in Joliet has been finalized. The price was $292,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $183. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 17.

3. $299,500, two-bedroom house at 505 Parkland Court

A 1,498-square-foot single-family residence at 505 Parkland Court in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $299,500, $200 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 20.

4. $300,000, three-bedroom home at 16 Spring Garden Drive

The single-family house at 16 Spring Garden Drive in Montgomery has new owners. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 1,224 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $245. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 17.

5. $309,000, single-family home at 2113 Tremont Lane

A 1,666-square-foot single-family residence at 2113 Tremont Lane in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $309,000, $185 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 16.

6. $310,000, single-family home at 1701 Courtwright Drive

A 1,796-square-foot single-family home at 1701 Courtwright Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $310,000, $173 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The deal was closed on April 22.

7. $310,000, condominium at 1959 Misty Ridge Court

A 1,572-square-foot condominium at 1959 Misty Ridge Court in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $310,000, $197 per square foot. The condo was built in 2001. The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 17.

8. $311,500, single-family home at 3726 Bissel Drive

The single-family home at 3726 Bissel Drive in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $311,500. The house was built in 2023 and has a living area of 1,550 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 21.

9. $350,000, three-bedroom house at 2031 Matthew Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2031 Matthew Drive in Montgomery. The price was $350,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 1,560 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $224. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 20.

10. $350,000, single-family home at 1003 Plaintain Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 1003 Plaintain Drive in Joliet has been finalized. The price was $350,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,812 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 23.