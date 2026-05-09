Week of April 27: Best residential property deals in Kane County

A single-family home in North Aurora that sold for $375,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County over the last week was $414,142, or $140 per square foot. A total of 126 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,803 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $375,000, single-family home at 320 Sussex Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 320 Sussex Lane in North Aurora has been finalized. The price was $375,000. The deal was finalized on April 16.

2. $376,000, three-bedroom home at 421 Parkside Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 421 Parkside Drive in Elburn. The price was $376,000. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 1,519 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $248. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 23.

3. $380,000, single-family home at 1520 Ronzheimer Avenue

The single-family home at 1520 Ronzheimer Avenue in Saint Charles has new owners. The price was $380,000. The home was built in 1984 and has a living area of 1,008 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $377. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on April 17.

4. $385,000, residential home at 101 Willey Street

A 2,400-square-foot residential property at 101 Willey Street in Gilberts has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $160 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The deal was closed on April 23.

5. $385,000, single-family home at 411 Hickory Street

A 1,708-square-foot single-family home at 411 Hickory Street in North Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $225 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 21.

6. $390,000, three-bedroom house at 974 Annandale Drive

A 1,565-square-foot single-family residence at 974 Annandale Drive in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000, $249 per square foot. The home was built in 1991. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 21.

7. $390,000, single-family home at 336 Panama Avenue

The single-family house at 336 Panama Avenue in Hampshire has new owners. The price was $390,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,207 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 16.

8. $400,000, single-family home at 840 Voyage Way

A 1,346-square-foot single-family house at 840 Voyage Way in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $297 per square foot. The house was built in 2013. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 20.

9. $400,000, two-bedroom house at 1403 Miller Road

The sale of the single-family home at 1403 Miller Road in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,231 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $325. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 22.

10. $400,000, residential home at 211 Illinois Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 211 Illinois Avenue in Saint Charles. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 1,984 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $202. The deal was finalized on April 20.