These residential properties were the best deals for Grundy County's in the week of April 27

A single-family home in Morris that sold for $189,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Grundy County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Grundy County over the last week was $297,006. The average price per square foot was $280. A total of 8 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,509 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $189,000, single-family home at 530 East Main Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 530 East Main Street in Morris. The price was $189,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 1,118 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $169. The deal was closed on April 17.

2. $195,000, single-family home at 655 Chestnut Ridge

The single-family residence at 655 Chestnut Ridge in Minooka has new owners. The price was $195,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,258 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $155. The deal was finalized on April 21.

3. $264,900, residential home at 1101 Burns Lane

A 1,446-square-foot residential property at 1101 Burns Lane in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $264,900, $183 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The transaction was completed on April 20.

4. $272,500, residential home at 2409 Parklake Drive

The sale of the residential property at 2409 Parklake Drive in Morris has been finalized. The price was $272,500. The home was built in 1980 and has a living area of 1,432 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The deal was finalized on April 17.

5. $341,650, single-family home at 830 South Buffalo Road

A 1,102-square-foot single-family residence at 830 South Buffalo Road in Verona has been sold. The total purchase price was $341,650, $310 per square foot. The house was built in 1992. The deal was closed on April 21.