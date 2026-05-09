Kankakee County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of April 20?

A single-family home in Kankakee that sold for $45,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kankakee County in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kankakee County in the past week was $210,674. The average price per square foot was $132. A total of 43 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 5,605 square feet and four bedrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $40,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $45,000, single-family home at 832 South Poplar Avenue

The single-family residence at 832 South Poplar Avenue in Kankakee has new owners. The price was $45,000. The deal was closed on April 15.

2. $64,000, single-family home at 5112 East Boy Scout Road

The single-family residence at 5112 East Boy Scout Road in Saint Anne has been sold. The total purchase price was $64,000. The transaction was completed on April 17.

3. $65,000, single-family home at 154 West Sheffield Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 154 West Sheffield Street in Saint Anne. The price was $65,000. The deal was finalized on April 15.

4. $67,000, single-family home at 526 North Chestnut Street

The single-family residence at 526 North Chestnut Street in Momence has been sold. The total purchase price was $67,000. The transaction was completed on April 10.

5. $105,000, single-family home at 852 East Station Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 852 East Station Street in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $105,000. The deal was closed on April 13.

6. $115,000, residential home at 3217 North 17120e Road

The residential property at 3217 North 17120e Road in Momence has new owners. The price was $115,000. The deal was finalized on April 10.

7. $122,000, condominium at 1050 South Nelson Avenue, Apt. 4

The condominium at 1050 South Nelson Avenue, Apt. 4 in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $122,000. The deal was finalized on April 17.

8. $125,000, single-family home at 640 South McKinley Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 640 South McKinley Avenue in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $125,000. The deal was closed on April 17.

9. $140,000, single-family home at 1401 Oakleaf Drive

The single-family residence at 1401 Oakleaf Drive in Saint Anne has been sold. The total purchase price was $140,000. The transaction was completed on April 6.

10. $145,000, single-family home at 1032 South East Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1032 South East Avenue in Kankakee. The price was $145,000. The deal was finalized on April 16.