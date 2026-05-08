What $350,000 can buy you in Kendall County, April 27 to May 3

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kendall County, here’s what sold for $350,000 or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $350,000

Priced at $350,000 (equivalent to $224 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 2001 and situated at 2031 Matthew Drive, Montgomery, was sold in April. The house spans 1,560 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 7,405-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 20.

2. $350,000

In April, a single-family house, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 1003 Plaintain Drive, Joliet, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,812 square feet, was built in 2006 and was sold for $350,000, which calculates to $193 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 9,148 square feet. The transaction was completed on April 23.

3. $311,500

At $311,500 ($201 per square foot), the single-family home located at 3726 Bissel Drive, Yorkville, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 2023, provides 1,550 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 2,178-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 21.

4. $310,000

For a price tag of $310,000 ($197 per square foot), the condominium, built in 2001 and located at 1959 Misty Ridge Court, Aurora, changed hands in April. The home spans 1,572 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 17.

5. $310,000

Situated at 1701 Courtwright Drive, Plainfield, this single-family residence, was sold in April for a price of $310,000, translating to $173 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2002, offers a living area of 1,796 square feet and sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 22.