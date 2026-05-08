What $300,000 or less gets you in McHenry County in the week of April 27

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in McHenry County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $285,000

At $285,000 ($183 per square foot), the residential property located at 392 West Margaret Terrace, Cary, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1958, provides 1,560 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom, and sits on a 9,768-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 16.

2. $280,000

Priced at $280,000 (equivalent to $154 per square foot), this residential property, constructed in 1970 and situated at 11618 Douglas Avenue, Huntley, was sold in April. The home spans 1,817 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 10,558-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 16.

3. $278,000

Situated at 11010 Cape Cod Lane, Unit 3, Huntley, this residential property, was sold in April for a price of $278,000, translating to $201 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2002, offers a living area of 1,381 square feet and sits on a 0.6-acre lot. The transaction was completed on April 15.

4. $270,000

In April, a residential property located at 13488 Delaney Road, Huntley, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,155 square feet, was built in 2006 and was sold for $270,000, which calculates to $234 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 3,279 square feet. The transaction was completed on April 17.

5. $255,000

For a price tag of $255,000 ($253 per square foot), the residential property, built in 1978 and located at 2017 West Oakleaf Drive, McHenry, changed hands in April. The house spans 1,006 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 7,841-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 13.