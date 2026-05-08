Single-family home sells for $1.12 million in Glen Ellyn

The single-family home located at 861 Crescent Boulevard in Glen Ellyn was sold on April 16, for $1.12 million, or $297 per square foot.

The house, built in 1954, has an interior space of 3,770 square feet. This single-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 12,632-square-foot lot.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 614 Roger Road in Glen Ellyn, in March, a 3,944-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $279. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 579 Lee Street in Glen Ellyn, sold in April, for $1 million, a price per square foot of $571.