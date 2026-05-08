Sale closed in Downers Grove: $1.07 million for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 215 7th Street in Downers Grove was sold on April 13, for $1.07 million, or $292 per square foot.

The house, built in 2008, has an interior space of 3,644 square feet. This three-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,098 square feet.

Other homes in Downers Grove have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,502-square-foot single-family home at 221 8th Street, sold in August 2025, for $600,000, a price per square foot of $240. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 339 5th Street, in February 2025, a 2,592-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $289. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,618-square-foot single-family residence at 5201 Florence Avenue sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $426.