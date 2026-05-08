Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $460,000 for a residential home

A residential property located at 1703 Cunningham Lane in Crystal Lake changed ownership on April 24.

The 1,971-square-foot home, built in 1993, was sold for $460,000, or $233 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property sits on a 9,163-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been sold:

· A residential property at 765 Village Road, sold in April, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $240. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 1765 Somerfield Lane sold for $412,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1656 Warrington Lane, in April, a 1,939-square-foot residential property was sold for $418,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.