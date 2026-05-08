Residential home in Streator built in 1890 goes for $144,500

A 1,020-square-foot residential property, built in 1890, has changed hands.

The house at 910 North Bloomington Street in Streator was sold on April 8 for $144,500, or $142 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,970 square feet.

Other homes in Streator that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A residential property at 1204 North Park Street, sold in September 2025, for $88,000.

· At 324 North Sumner Street, in March, a 1,150-square-foot residential property was sold for $96,500, a price per square foot of $84.

· In May 2025, a residential property at 506 North Sterling Street sold for $90,000. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.