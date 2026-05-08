Recently sold residential properties in Berwyn: April 27-May 3

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Berwyn reported during the week of April 27. There were 6 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,825-square-foot property on 31st Street in Berwyn that sold for $308,000.

Berwyn

· Alexandria N. Salazar acquired 1345 Cuyler Avenue. $266,000, 1,143 square feet, $233 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Giovanni Ramos to William Wells, 1245 Kenilworth Avenue. $227,000, 1,367 square feet, $166 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Marco Gonzalez bought 2107 East Avenue. $491,000, 1,760 square feet, $279 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Chicago Title Land Trust and Land Trust purchased 7101 31st Street. $308,000, 1,825 square feet, $169 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Ismael Ocon obtained 4024 Grove Avenue. $355,000, 1,524 square feet, $233 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Hatam Kandeel acquired 3515 Elmwood Avenue. $350,000, 1,284 square feet, $273 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms