La Salle County residential properties sales: Sold April 27 to May 3

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in La Salle County reported during the week of April 27. There were 38 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,283-square-foot property on Sunset Boulevard in Oglesby that sold for $232,000.

Earlville

· Jeries Ziadat to LP Quality Investments LLC, 323 North Main Street. $102,500, 1,604 square feet, $64 per square-foot

La Salle

· Mercedes Michelle Gama and Juan Daniel Gama bought 748 Laharpe Street. $89,000, 1,121 square feet, $79 per square-foot

Marseilles

· Keith R. Witalka to Jordan Hankey, 927 Clark Street. $206,000, 1,464 square feet, $141 per square-foot

· Abigail R. Hallowell purchased 326 Lincoln Street. $116,000, 2,180 square feet, $53 per square-foot

· Nichole Helen Crow obtained 339 Broadway Street. $86,500, 894 square feet, $97 per square-foot

· Bott Brothers Enterprises LLC to Robert Mishka, 410 Wallace Street. $65,000, 964 square feet, $67 per square-foot

· Angel Obrien Revocable Grantor Trust to Augustus B. Veloria and Amelia M. Veloria, 692 Prairie Street. $262,500, 1,560 square feet, $168 per square-foot

Mendota

· Jaime Orozco and Jesus Orozco to Sergio Espinoza, 1415 Lakewood Drive. $198,500, 1,300 square feet, $153 per square-foot

· Erin Bennett to Adam Linder and Andrew Linder, 209 16th Street. $157,500, 1,311 square feet, $120 per square-foot

· Sarah Chart to James Baxter, 101 3rd Avenue. $65,000, 849 square feet, $77 per square-foot

· Randi N. Taylor to FCS Storage & Properties LLC, 1111 Indiana Avenue. $100,000, 1,007 square feet, $99 per square-foot

· Juan M. Carlos acquired 502 6th Avenue. $60,000, 1,584 square feet, $38 per square-foot

Oglesby

· Benjamin J. Wilson obtained 2585 East 450th Road. $196,000, 2,776 square feet, $71 per square-foot

· Wilbur M. Anderson and Wilbur M Anderson And Dolores J Anderson Joint TR to William D. Lehman and William D Lehman Declaration Of Trust, 298 Sunset Boulevard. $232,000, 1,283 square feet, $181 per square-foot

· James T. Matthews acquired 704 Clark Street. $18,000, 2,669 square feet, $7 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

Ottawa

· X-Amnt Properties LLC to Jesus Martinez, 1116 Chestnut Street. $120,000, 1,096 square feet, $109 per square-foot

· Adam Clark to Kendra Jacobs, 1187 Catherine Street. $130,000, 780 square feet, $167 per square-foot

· X-Amnt Properties LLC to Hardik Patel, 702 East Joliet Street. $183,500, 1,969 square feet, $93 per square-foot

· Dennis Sullivan and Sullivan Sharon to Nancy Cowden, 208 Leeward Way. $500,000, 1,328 square feet, $377 per square-foot

· Rock River Housing Trust to Jessica Spencer, 740 Hiawatha Drive. $170,000, 936 square feet, $182 per square-foot

· Tavis L. Fivek bought 2658 East 1559th Road. $559,000, 2,710 square feet, $206 per square-foot

· Shelly Sanches to Carrmont LLC, 2103 Franklin Avenue. $70,500, 1,008 square feet, $70 per square-foot

· David A. Winnie III to Rebecca Parlier, 1610 Huron Street. $185,000, 1,104 square feet, $168 per square-foot

· Teddi L. Burress to Megan E. Hoffman and Weston H. Hoffman, 314 Congress Street. $370,000, 2,653 square feet, $139 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

Peru

· James C. Sprong purchased 719 12th Street. $140,000, 1,180 square feet, $119 per square-foot

· Darren Nawa to Patrick A. Smith, 1922 Pulaski Street. $100,000, 1,256 square feet, $80 per square-foot

Sandwich

· Ihome Real Estate LLC to Mitchell Boyd and Elizabeth Boyd, 1816 Doris Road. $345,000, 1,422 square feet, $243 per square-foot

· Wallace F. Benson and Catherine J. Benson to Peter Knoop, 1689 Hilda Drive. $410,000, 1,693 square feet, $242 per square-foot

Seneca

· John L. Prindiville obtained 317 East Union Street. $137,000, 1,344 square feet, $102 per square-foot

Sheridan

· Jarrett M. Todd to Ryan A. Stala, 3669 East 25th Road. $200,000, 1,288 square feet, $155 per square-foot

Streator

· Fredrik Nimke bought 808 Lowden Road. $130,000, 904 square feet, $144 per square-foot

· C J Cove Properties LLC purchased 1012 North Bloomington Street. $100,000, 1,050 square feet, $95 per square-foot

· Katie Salesbury and Ronald Salesbury Jr. to Mario Carrillo, 208 West 12th Street. $37,500, 778 square feet, $48 per square-foot

· LP Quality Investments LLC to Carrmont LLC, 208 Spring Street. $55,000, 1,008 square feet, $55 per square-foot

· LP Quality Investments LLC to Carrmont LLC, 305 South Sterling Street. $55,000, 1,140 square feet, $48 per square-foot

· George Smith and Smith Jessica to SMG Rental Properties LLC-Series 1, 1209 Watson Street. $62,500, 936 square feet, $67 per square-foot

Utica

· Benjamin H. Ficek and Olivia A. Ficek acquired 3078 East 10th Road. $325,000, 1,488 square feet, $218 per square-foot

· Daniel Patrick Wawerski and Michele Elizabeth Wawerski bought 324 Florence Drive. $500,000, 3,778 square feet, $132 per square-foot