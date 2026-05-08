Four-bedroom house sells for $675,000 in Batavia

A single-family home located at 979 Millview Drive in Batavia changed ownership on April 28.

The 3,202-square-foot home, built in 1988, was sold for $675,000, or $211 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The property’s lot measures 13,725 square feet.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently been sold:

· In May 2025, a 1,797-square-foot single-family house at 974 Lockwood Lane sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $239.

· A 2,665-square-foot single-family residence at 1129 Thelin Court, sold in June 2025, for $585,000, a price per square foot of $220.

· At 1240 Newton Avenue, in June 2025, a 2,796-square-foot single-family home was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $193.