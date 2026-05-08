Four-bedroom house in St. Charles goes for $1.26 million

The single-family home located at 22 Aintree Road in St. Charles was sold on April 30, for $1.26 million, or $342 per square foot.

The home, built in 1986, has an interior space of 3,679 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for four cars. The property is set on a 0.5-acre lot, with an addition of a pool.

These nearby homes in St. Charles have also recently changed hands:

· A 3,194-square-foot single-family residence at 33 Stirrup Cup Court, sold in December 2025, for $720,000, a price per square foot of $225. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1909 Bridle Court, in September 2025, a 2,684-square-foot single-family house was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2024, a 5,907-square-foot single-family residence at 52 Aintree Road sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $137. The home has four bedrooms and eight bathrooms.