Three-bedroom home built in 1921 sells for $330,000 in Berwyn

A single-family residence located at 4127 Scoville Avenue in Berwyn changed ownership on April 23.

The 1,345-square-foot house, built in 1921, was sold for $330,000, or $245 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a detached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 5,040 square feet.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· In April, a single-family home at 4204 Gunderson Avenue in Berwyn sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A single-family house at 4206 Elmwood Avenue in Berwyn, sold in January, for $255,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 4226 Gunderson Avenue in Berwyn, in February 2025, a single-family home was sold for $302,500. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.