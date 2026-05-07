Single-family home sells in Joliet for $360,000

A 2,176-square-foot single-family house, built in 1977, has changed hands.

The house at 3311 Indian Wood Lane in Joliet was sold on April 21 for $360,000, or $165 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,737 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 3302 Kingswood Court, in August 2025, a 2,698-square-foot single-family home was sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 4,020-square-foot single-family residence at 3222 Burr Oaks Drive sold for $417,000, a price per square foot of $104.

· A 2,254-square-foot single-family home at 320 Rollingwood Lane, sold in July 2025, for $475,000, a price per square foot of $211.