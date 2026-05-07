Single-family home sells for $479,900 in Joliet

A single-family house located at 917 Murphy Drive in Joliet has a new owner since April 21.

The 2,731-square-foot home, built in 1960, was sold for $479,900, or $176 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· A 1,934-square-foot single-family residence at 912 Murphy Drive, sold in September 2025, for $368,500, a price per square foot of $191.

· In January, a 2,140-square-foot single-family home at 1009 Murphy Drive sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $133.

· At 816 Rosary Lane, in October 2025, a 2,072-square-foot single-family home was sold for $373,000, a price per square foot of $180.