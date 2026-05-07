Single-family home in Frankfort goes for $774,900

A 4,317-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The house at 7650 Pineview Lane in Frankfort was sold on April 21 for $774,900, or $179 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for four cars. The property’s lot measures 15,202 square feet.

Other homes in Frankfort that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 3,190-square-foot single-family home at 7267 Southwick Drive, sold in July 2025, for $660,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 7253 Southwick Drive, in August 2025, a 3,134-square-foot single-family house was sold for $657,000, a price per square foot of $210. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 3,729-square-foot single-family residence at 7316 Southwick Drive sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has six bedrooms and three bathrooms.