Single-family home in Elmhurst goes for $1.33 million

The recently built single-family house located at 238 North Geneva Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on April 14, for $1.33 million, or $524 per square foot.

The house, built in 2023, has an interior space of 2,532 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 209 North Maison Court in Elmhurst, in March, a 1,622-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $416. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 124 North Fairlane Avenue in Elmhurst, sold in April, for $765,000, a price per square foot of $462.