Sale closed in Glen Ellyn: $1.07 million for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 388 Hill Avenue in Glen Ellyn was sold on April 20, for $1.07 million, or $366 per square foot.

The house, built in 1930, has an interior space of 2,924 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,405 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· At 171 Sunset Avenue in Glen Ellyn, in March, a 3,734-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.6 million, a price per square foot of $428. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 488 Newton Avenue in Glen Ellyn, sold in April, for $549,900, a price per square foot of $271.

· In April, a single-family house at 582 Glendale Avenue in Glen Ellyn sold for $638,500, a price per square foot of $223. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.