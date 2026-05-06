Single-family home sells in Westmont for $1.27 million

A 3,725-square-foot single-family home, built in 2008, has changed hands.

The house at 816 Megan Court in Westmont was sold on April 14 for $1.27 million, or $341 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Westmont have recently been sold nearby:

· A 3,442-square-foot single-family house at 812 Timber Ridge Court, sold in June 2025, for $950,000, a price per square foot of $276.

· At 724 Megan Court, in May 2025, a 2,719-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.08 million, a price per square foot of $395.

· In February, a 3,189-square-foot single-family residence at 725 Heath Court sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $298.