Single-family home in Joliet goes for $465,000

A 2,825-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 735 Meadow Wood Drive in Joliet was sold on April 21 for $465,000, or $165 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to a mixed parking solution for two cars. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In November 2025, a 1,492-square-foot single-family home at 690 Westport Drive sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $225.

· At 745 Big Timber Drive, in September 2025, a 1,120-square-foot single-family house was sold for $255,000, a price per square foot of $228.

· A 1,120-square-foot single-family house at 761 Big Timber Drive, sold in November 2025, for $267,900, a price per square foot of $239.