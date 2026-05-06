Joliet: Single-family home sells for $309,000

A single-family house located at 614 Cornelia Street in Joliet has a new owner since April 21.

The 1,260-square-foot home, built in 1953, was sold for $309,000, or $245 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1004 Douglas Street, in February, a single-family residence was sold for $242,000.

· In March, a 1,248-square-foot single-family home at 600 Mack Street sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $212.

· A 1,272-square-foot single-family home at 710 Cornelia Street, sold in September 2025, for $324,900, a price per square foot of $255.