Hinsdale: Single-family home built in 1888 goes for $2.05 million

A 1,472-square-foot single-family home, built in 1888, has changed hands.

The home at 228 South Adams Street in Hinsdale was sold on April 14 for $2.05 million, or $1,393 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,098 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale have recently been purchased nearby:

· In June 2025, a 2,718-square-foot single-family residence at 406 South Bruner Street sold for $1.45 million, a price per square foot of $533. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 222 South Monroe Street, in September 2025, a 2,414-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.15 million, a price per square foot of $476.

· A 3,043-square-foot single-family residence at 609 South 4th Street, sold in April 2025, for $1.25 million, a price per square foot of $411.