Residential home sells in Crystal Lake for $535,000

A residential property located at 370 South Oriole Trail in Crystal Lake has a new owner since April 21.

The 2,430-square-foot house, built in 1912, was sold for $535,000, or $220 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 3,670-square-foot residential property at 530 South Woodland Drive, sold in February, for $725,000, a price per square foot of $198.

· In January, a 1,982-square-foot residential property at 132 South McHenry Avenue sold for $289,000, a price per square foot of $146. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 478 South Porter Avenue, in September 2025, a 1,200-square-foot residential property was sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $304. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.