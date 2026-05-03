Single-family home in Hinsdale goes for $1.16 million

A single-family residence located at 309 West Maple Street in Hinsdale changed owners on April 9.

The 2,986-square-foot house, built in 1986, was sold for $1.16 million, or $388 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 19 North Vine Street, in July 2025, a 3,418-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.48 million, a price per square foot of $432. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 1,666-square-foot single-family home at 317 West Chicago Avenue, sold in January, for $815,000, a price per square foot of $489.

· In January, a 3,056-square-foot single-family residence at 118 North Grant Street sold for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $442.