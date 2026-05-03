Four-bedroom house in Sycamore sells for $375,000

A single-family house located at 1311 Janet Street in Sycamore has a new owner since April 14.

The 1,487-square-foot home, built in 1988, was sold for $375,000, or $252 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 13,158 square feet.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been sold:

· At 700 Susan Street, in April, a 2,542-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $151. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 1524 John Street, sold in April, for $405,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family house at 1410 Freed Road sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.