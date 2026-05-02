Single-family home sells in Joliet for $340,000

A single-family residence located at 3321 Caroline Drive in Joliet changed owners on April 17.

The 1,460-square-foot home, built in 1960, was sold for $340,000, or $233 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 3100 Galena Drive, in July 2025, a 1,672-square-foot single-family home was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $206.

· In July 2025, a 1,492-square-foot single-family house at 3017 Galena Drive sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $174.

· A 1,296-square-foot single-family house at 3220 Caroline Drive, sold in June 2025, for $310,000, a price per square foot of $239.