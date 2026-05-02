Residential home sells for $180,000 in Kankakee

The residential property located at 1103 South 5th Avenue in Kankakee was sold on April 13. The purchase price was $180,000.

The property’s lot measures 7,500 square feet.

Other homes in Kankakee that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1137 South 4th Avenue, in January 2025, a residential property was sold for $165,000.

· In August 2025, a residential property at 904 South 4th Avenue sold for $100,000.

· A residential property at 964 South Washington Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $147,500.